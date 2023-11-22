According to the first exit polls from the research and polling institute IPSOS, the party with the most votes in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections in the Netherlands would be Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party (PVV). According to exit polls, the PVV could win around 35 of the 150 seats in the Dutch parliament, more than double what it won in the 2021 elections.

If confirmed, it would be a rather surprising result: 26 parties had presented themselves in these elections, but it was expected that none would manage to obtain more than 30 seats. Above all, it would be a harsh disappointment for the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the party of former conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte, which according to the latest polls before the vote seemed destined to win. Again according to the IPSOS exit polls, the VVD would be the third most voted party and is expected to obtain 24 seats: ten fewer than the current ones and two fewer than those expected to be obtained by the coalition formed by the Labor Party and the Green Left (PvdA-GL), which is led by former European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans and currently has 17. In any case, as widely expected, the next government will have to be supported by a multi-party coalition.

Before Wednesday’s elections there were no clear alliances and there was much uncertainty about who would succeed in taking Rutte’s place. Until a few days ago, the first party in the polls was New Social Contract (NSC), the new centre-right and anti-establishment party founded in August by the former independent MP Pieter Omtzigt, which however in the most recent polls had fallen from 19 to 16 percent. one hundred and is now expected to obtain 20 seats. According to polls from the last three months, Wilders’ Freedom Party had risen from 10 to 15 percent.

Wilders is probably the European political leader with the most radical program towards Islam and immigration, with the exception of openly neo-fascist or neo-Nazi groups: he has long called for the closure of all mosques and a ban on Muslim people entering the country. Despite giving in to some pressure on immigration-related policies, Rutte had so far managed to keep him out of coalition governments.

