The figure of Nicholas Saputra has always been idolized by women. Not only is he handsome, this man is considered to have very strong charisma. Even as a fellow man, Jefri Nichol also recognizes Nicholas Saputra’s good looks.

For Jefri Nichol, the What’s Up With Love actor is the most handsome male artist in Indonesia.

Jefri Nichol revealed this while on a podcast. Initially Jefri Nichol was asked who was the most handsome, between himself and Refal Hady.

“Refal Hady,” answered Jefri Nichol quickly, quoted from the Tiktok account @akbarry, Sunday (19/11/2023).

It didn’t stop there, the host then asked who was the most handsome, between Jefri Nichol or Nicholas Saputra.

“You and Nicholas Saputra?” asked the host.

“It’s Nicholas Saputra. Nicholas Saputra is the most handsome guy in Indonesia that I have ever seen,” explained Jefri Nichol.

Not just visuals, Jefri Nichol also admires Nicholas Saputra’s attitude. According to him, Nicholas Saputra was very friendly and willing to adjust his conversation to the person he was talking to.

“He’s a really nice person and can chat with him (Nicholas Saputra) about anything. Whether he lowers his conversation level to me, he wants to be down to earth,” explained Jefri Nichol.