Hollow Knight like so many other adventure games with a free world full of so many bosses, enemies and secretswe also have a interactive map to which we can consult in detail the location of anything. That’s why for this guide we bring you access to the interactive map and teach you how to use it quickly.

Interactive maps are tools that have become fashionable in recent years, a very quick shortcut for players to navigate the world of a game very quickly, without having to go through other more specific guides in many cases. cases. If you come to Searching for collectibles or certain secrets may do the job for you.

Access to the interactive map

We have chosen the scripterswar web portal to show you the interactive map. With this we tell you that there are more on the internet, but this one always ends up being the most recommended because of how complete it is. Here you can find something similar to what is shown in the image below.

You can zoom in or out of the map from the top left cornerhighly recommended, and the search filters on the right side of the screento find larvae, merchants, items, map shortcuts, bossesIn the end, everything necessary. Likewise, we do not recommend that you always have it on you, it is worth discovering a large part of the game on our own.

Also Remember that as you progress you will gain new skills to reach places that were previously impossible to access, so looking at the map as soon as you start is of little use.

