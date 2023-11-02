Roberto Palazuelos criticized all levels of government for not acting efficiently in the face of Hurricane “Otis”, which hit the port of Acapulco last week, leaving countless damages.

“There was no hurricane culture, they hadn’t been hit by a hurricane for 26 years and they got confident. In Florida a tropical storm comes and mobilizes the whole world, here they caught everyone asleep, the civil protection systems failed,” he considered in interview with EL UNIVERSAL.

The actor and businessman regretted what the people of the place where he was born 56 years ago have experienced, which has affected him emotionally.

“I have been very sad, trying to help as I can, I have not entered Acapulco because it is not even possible to get to my house yet, I am waiting for them to lift the landslide and poles a little so I can get there,” he explained.

In this contingency, Palazuelos has sent meals to collection centers, including one set up by one of his cousins ​​that serves 10,000 meals a day.

Bet on civic union

The actor caused controversy on social networks for his way of speaking out against what he considered an abuse on the part of the authorities, especially the federal government, as he said in X:

“To endure this mistreatment of people who come to help is the last straw, how insensitive. Acapulco belongs to all Mexicans, if they don’t help, don’t get in the way.”

In an interview, he criticized the lack of security protocols: “These are actions that you must develop from the government, uniting society in general, the police, the army. It is very important that there are directions. Here all that failed,” critical.

Regarding his properties, he said that his house was very damaged, but for him that is not as important as what the population suffers.

“I didn’t have insurance on my house, but my damage isn’t much, with little money I’m going to make everything beautiful again,” he said.

He highlighted the work of the Red Cross, which together with a supermarket chain installed a large health center in the Diamond Zone, where they offer medical care, breakfast and meals to the victims.

“We have to be patient, it’s little by little, I estimate that in a year the port will recover,” added the host of the reality show Hotel VIP, which ended this Wednesday.

