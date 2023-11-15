The BMW M2 from AC Schnitzer is nice and thick.

When it comes to tuning, there are two camps. One camp that recognizes that manufacturers build cars at a certain price and save on many parts, the other camp that is firmly convinced that original is the best. And there is something to be said for both camps. The first camp is right and sometimes the second camp too. It just depends on which parts you adjust on the car.

And then you know you’ve come to the right place at AC Schnitzer. Whether it suits your taste is another question, but not really a relevant one. At AC Schnitzer, the upgrades are mainly functional and minimally of BMW quality, often somewhat better.

In this case they have overhauled the M2 at AC Schnitzer, and not just a little bit either. The modifications mainly make the car better. That’s always nice.

The front spoiler and rear spoiler are not done so much for good taste, but because it is functional: in both cases the carbon fiber parts generate extra downforce. AC Schnitzer products are popular with people who regularly do ///M things with their ///M.

BMW M2 van AC Schnitzer

To ensure that people can hear you better, there is a sports exhaust. This doesn’t sound much louder so much as it sounds a little nicer. You can increase or decrease the volume using a valve in the exhaust. If you are only concerned with the looks of the exhausts, you can also simply order the end pieces from the tuner from Aachen.

In this case, a major improvement of a tuned car is the stance. The AC Schnitzer M2 is equipped with an ‘AC Schnitzer RS’ coilover set. You can set this in many ways. It sounds like the KW Clubsport coilovers, as KW often takes care of this.

You can lower the car by 25-35 mm at the front and 20 to 30 mm at the rear. If a coilover is overkill for you, you can also opt for a set of lowering springs. At the front it drops by 20-25 mm, at the rear by 15-20 mm. So that sagging buttocks will be tackled immediately.

Choose

Furthermore, there are the rims. They are forged and therefore extra light and strong. Not only that, the ET value seems to be a little more aggressive. The wheels are therefore slightly less far inwards compared to standard.

You can choose from various colours. That black is a bit ‘2008’, but strangely enough, those gold pattas (Tech Gold) have something to them. You can choose from a 20-21 inch height set, or just 20 inches all around.

Then the engine: it is still completely standard! That obviously doesn’t suit AC Schnitzer. The specialists from Aachen let us know that they are working on it. Please note that the engine tuning is done via an external module and the manufacturer’s warranty is retained.

Also good to keep in mind: not much is possible with the manual gearbox, as it is already at its limit when it comes to power and (particularly) torque. So if you have tuning plans, go for the automatic.

Anyway, you can order the parts here!

