The fourth matchday of Group F of the Champions League between AC Milan vs PSG will be held at the San Siro, Wednesday (8/11/2023) at 03.00 WIB.

The smell of revenge was quite strong in this match, considering that on the previous matchday, on October 26, AC Milan was slaughtered by PSG at the Parc des Princes with a landslide score of 3-0.

In the match in Paris at that time, AC Milan was rendered helpless against Luis Enrique’s team. Les Parisiens’ three goals in that match were scored by Kylian Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-In.

Since the defeat in Paris, Milan’s performance has not improved. On the domestic stage, they were only able to draw 2-2 at Napoli headquarters and were humiliated by Udinese 0-1 at the San Siro last week.

This fact indicates that the Rossoneri are not the favorites in this match. However, Milan coach Stefano Pioli confirmed that his team was ready to fight and would go all out in this match.

“I want to see my team play with courage and confidence,” said Pioli, quoted from the official UEFA website, Monday (6/11/2023).

“The challenge is very big, against a Paris team that can win the Champions League. This is a team with great players, but we will use our strengths and try to win,” he continued.

Even though they lost badly in the first meeting, AC Milan’s chance of winning this match is still there considering the statistics at the Parc des Princes. Rosonerri managed to fire four shots at PSG’s goal but they were blocked by Donnarumma.

Meanwhile in the PSG fortress, Kylian Mbappe and friends came to San Siro with high confidence.

Apart from the victory over Milan at the Parc des Princes last month, their success at topping the Ligue 1 standings after beating Montpellier last weekend was an asset for the Les Parisiens players.

PSG currently tops the Group F standings with a collection of six points from three matches. Meanwhile, AC Milan, which has just two points from two matches, is still in the caretaker position.

