Suara.com – The police succeeded in arresting the perpetrator of the murder in Sungai Dungun, Tanjung Beringin District, Sergai Regency, North Sumatra.

The perpetrator, JE (27), is a resident of Pematang Kuala, Teluk Mengkudu District, Sergai Regency. He was arrested by the Mengkudu Bay Police Criminal Investigation Unit team in collaboration with the Serdang Bedagai Police Criminal Investigation Unit (Sergai).

“The perpetrator was arrested by officers, Friday (03/11) at around 04.00 WIB, while trying to escape from the community’s palm oil plantation,” said Head of Public Relations of the Sergai Police, Ipda Brimen, in a statement, Sunday (5/11/2023).

Brimen explained that as a result of the arrest of the perpetrator, the police confiscated evidence in the form of a sickle.

“We succeeded in uncovering the perpetrator of the abuse that took away the soul (murder), over a period of eight,” he said.

Brimen explained that the incident began on Thursday (02/11) at around 19.30 WIB, there had been abuse which resulted in the victim’s death.

The perpetrator JE assaulted his own uncle Poniran (56) in Pematang Kuala Village, Teluk Mengkudu District, Sergai Regency.

Receiving this information, personnel from the Mengkudu Bay Police Criminal Investigation Unit together with the Sergai Police Criminal Investigation Unit and the operational team went to the crime scene.

“However, the victim was taken by his family to the Sultan Sulaiman Hospital (RS), because his injuries were quite serious, Poniran was declared dead,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of Public Relations explained reports from residents of victims of abuse to the Teluk Mengkudu Police, then personnel carried out an investigation until they succeeded in arresting the perpetrator.

“The perpetrator carried out the abuse because of revenge due to deviant sexual violence committed by the victim against the suspect,” explained Brimen. (Between)