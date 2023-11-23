loading…

The spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaidah, called for increased confrontation with Israel. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Armed wing spokesperson Hamas ,Abu Ubaidah, called for increased confrontation with Israel on all fronts of resistance.

“We call for increased confrontation against the occupation throughout the West Bank and all resistance fronts,” said Brigade spokesman Izz el-Deen al-Qassamitu in a video address broadcast by Al Jazeera as quoted by The New Arab, Friday (24/11/2023 ).

This call came after Qatar announced that Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group would begin a four-day ceasefire on Friday morning local time with the first group consisting of 13 Israeli women and children hostages being released later that day.

The deal is the first in a brutal war that has lasted nearly seven weeks.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the agreement would start at 07.00 am local time and involve a comprehensive ceasefire in northern and southern Gaza. Aid will begin flowing into Gaza, the first hostages will be released at 4pm and Palestinians are expected to be freed from Israeli prisons.

Israel launched its devastating war in Gaza after gunmen from Hamas broke through the border fence, killing 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostages on October 7, according to an Israeli tally.

Since then, more than 14,000 Gazans have been killed by Israeli bombardment, about 40% of them children, according to health authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Israel says the ceasefire can last beyond the initial four days as long as the militants release at least 10 hostages per day. Palestinian sources said a second wave of releases could see 100 hostages freed by the end of November.

Both sides say they will return to war once the ceasefire is complete.

(ian)