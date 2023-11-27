After a long season, in the final act of the season Theo Pourchaire became Formula 2 champion in the last race, thus also closing the current cycle of single-seaters that will retire after the tests.

Frederik Vesti tried until the last lap of the last race to keep his hopes alive, but he was unable to close the gap with which he arrived on the eve of the Abu Dhabi event, despite having won the sprint race .

Success in the Feature Race instead went to Jack Doohan, in the last race in the preparatory series, as he has already confirmed that he will not return for another year. This concludes the technical cycle of these single-seaters, which will eventually make room for a new generation arriving in 2024.

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

Sprint race: Vesti tries to keep hopes alive

When the race started with the lights going out, Vesti showed no concern about his championship situation, as he still needed an excellent performance to hope to win the title in Abu Dhabi, given the important deficit with which he had arrived at Yas Marina.

Vesti immediately tried to attack pole-sitter Enzo Fittipaldi at turn 1, with the Brazilian maintaining the lead, at least until turn five, where the Prema driver momentarily took the lead. An advantage that lasted a few seconds because, in fact, on the long straight Fittipaldi regained the lead of the race, with the Dane also overtaken by Isack Hadjar and Richard Verschoor.

However, the battle was quickly stopped to allow Juan Manuel Correa’s Van Amersfoort Racing car to be recovered, with Victor Martins being investigated for causing the accident.

In the early chaos, Pourchaire moved up to ninth after narrowly avoiding Correa’s spin at Turn 3. After being told he had “nothing to lose” and that he had to do everything to win the race for hope of being able to win the title in the final race, Vesti went on the attack again, overtaking Verschoor on the sixth lap and thus moving up to the podium area.

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Fred Vesti, PREMA Racing

Behind, Pourchaire slowly continued his comeback, overtaking Kush Maini and moving into the points on lap eight, before overtaking Ayumu Iwasa on the next lap. So even the Japanese driver’s slim title hopes, mathematically still from the match before the race, were extinguished.

Aware of his rival’s progress, Vesti brought out all his qualities with a bold move around the outside of Hadjar at Turn 9, leaving only Fittipaldi ahead of him, 2.5 seconds behind. After constantly gaining at least two tenths per lap from Fittipaldi, the Prema driver completed the decisive overtaking on the 17th lap, overtaking the Brazilian from Rodin Carlin with the DRS, also thanks to an error by the latter at the braking point at turn five .

Despite the initial progress, Pourchaire’s comeback never materialized and he only crossed the finish line in seventh place, leaving a window of opportunity, albeit very small, for Vesti to win the title on Saturday, given the 16 points gap. During the last lap, Hauger finally prevailed over Hadjar for fourth position with a nice maneuver in turn nine, which led to the Frenchman making a mistake.

Feature Race: Pourchaire becomes champion

After running a careful race on Saturday, clearly all attention was on Theo Pourchaire, who in any case only needed a calm race to become champion. So it was and the junior Sauber driver secured the F2 title with a sixth place, while Jack Doohan took victory in what was his final race in the preparatory category.

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Jack Doohan

After dominating on Saturday, Vesti was unable to recover the 16-point deficit he had accumulated, crossing the finish line in third place after starting ninth. Pourchaire, who had started from the fourteenth spot, finished in sixth place thanks to a strenuous defense for three laps during which he fought with Vesti, a crucial aspect to secure the title.

Needing to overtake Pourchaire by at least 16 points, Prema adopted the alternative strategy for Vesti, mounting medium tires in the initial stint and going long while those ahead of him mounted soft tyres. In contrast, ART driver and points leader Pourchaire started with the softer option, so much so that he stopped after just six laps.

However, neither of the two championship protagonists made significant progress in the opening laps, with Vesti finding himself stuck behind Isack Hadjar’s Hitech car. But once the Frenchman pitted at the end of the eighth lap, the Dane was able to give it his all, with Prema asking him to push as if it were ten laps of qualifying.

Race leader Doohan pitted for the mediums at the end of lap nine, returning to the track in twelfth position. As the drivers on fresher tires, given the next pit stop, began to close in on those who had yet to stop, Vesti’s Prema teammate, Oliver Bearman, retired from the race, parking the car at the pit lane entrance when his engine went into self-protection mode.

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Theo Pourchaire, ART Grand Prix

At the end of lap 22, Vesti returned to the pits and fitted soft tyres, ready for the final assault towards a title which, in any case, seemed increasingly unlikely. During the 25th lap, Vesti and Pourchaire, who had stopped much earlier, went head-to-head with overtaking and counter-overtaking with the DRS. The decisive overtaking came two laps later with the mobile wing before turn nine but, at that point, it was too late to close the 13 second gap that separated him from the conquest of second place, necessary to win the championship.

In fact, Vesti climbed up to third place, conquered over Maloney right in the last lap, but came into contact at the exit of turn nine. Pourchaire crossed the finish line in sixth place, enough to win the title and become champion in his third year in the cadet category. With Pourchaire’s sixth place and Martin’s second, ART confirmed itself as champion among the teams.

