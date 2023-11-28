Carlos Sainz finished the first four hours of testing scheduled for today on the Yas Marina circuit in first position. The best times were mostly achieved in the first ninety minutes, when cooler temperatures made the track faster.

Sergio Perez concluded the morning behind Sainz, who will be on track for the whole day after Max Verstappen’s departure for Japan, expected at the Honda end-of-season party. Perez dedicated himself to many setup tests using combinations of parts (all homologated during the season) which it was not possible to verify during the race weekends.

Felipe Drugovich is leader among the rookies, confirming the good impressions made last Friday in FP1, followed by Robert Shwartzman in fifth position. Pato O’Ward was the marathon runner of the morning, with 72 laps under his belt, while Theo Pourchaire returned to the pits after only ten laps without being able to return to the track due to a technical problem (still not communicated by the team) with his car .

Also in the top-10 was Franco Colapinto, on the Williams, while Ayumi Iwasa, on track with the AlphaTauri, has so far only driven in race configuration, with a high fuel load.

Here is the time table after 4 hours

1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF-23 1’24″799 67 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull RB19 1’25″724 47 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren MCL60 1’25″930 48 4 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin AMR23 1’26″265 53 5 Robert Shwartzman Ferrari SF-23 1’26″267 59 6 George Russell Mercedes W14 1’26″283 56 7 Jake Dennis Red Bull RB19 1’26″441 60 8 Duck O’Ward McLaren MCL60 1’26″499 72 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin AMR23 1’26″775 33 10 Franco Colapinto Williams FW45 1’26″832 65 11 Oliver Bearman Haas VF-23 1’26″928 45 12 Stephen Ocon Alpine A523 1’26″958 63 13 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri AT0 14 Frederik Vesti Mercedes W14 1’27″041 58 15 Jack Doohan Alpine A523 1’27″176 53 16 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas VF-23 1’27″368 54 17 Theo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo C4 783 12 18 Alex Albon Williams FW45 1’27″824 50 19 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo C43 1’28″747 54 20 Ayumi Iwasa AlphaTauri AT04 1’30″538 41