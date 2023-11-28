The second part of the collective testing at Yas Marina was frozen for half an hour by George Russell going off track, hitting the barriers, damaging his Mercedes in the front right area. Pilot unharmed, but there is work for the mechanics. The increase in temperature did not allow changes in the day’s ranking, but we find in the ranking the names of the riders expected in the afternoon.

After a long stop, necessary for the adaptation of the single-seater, Zak O’Sullivan took to the track at the wheel of the Williams vacated by Franco Colapinto, with Logan Sargeant replacing Alexander Albon and Charles Leclerc taking over Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari SF -23.

The Monegasque immediately moved up to fourth place in the first laps, then continuing his activity at a race pace. At the moment Fernando Alonso and Yuki Tsunoda are still in the pits, with two and a half hours of the program left. Theo Pourchaire is back on track after more than three hours of stopping to resolve a leak in the hydraulic circuit of his Alfa Romeo C43.

1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF-23 1’24″799 69 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull RB19 1’25″724 67 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren MCL60 1’25″930 90 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF-23 1’26″250 9 5 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin AMR23 1’26″265 58 6 Robert Shwartzman Ferrari SF-23 1’26″267 75 7 George Russell Mercedes W14 1’26″283 58 8 Jake Dennis Red Bull RB19 1’26″441 73 9 Pato O ‘Ward McLaren MCL60 1’26″499 84 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin AMR23 1’26″681 50 11 Franco Colapinto Williams FW45 1’26″832 65 12 Oliver Bearman Haas VF-23 1’26″928 69 13 Esteban Ocon Alpine A523 1’26″958 76 14 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri AT04 1’26″965 55 15 Frederik Vesti Mercedes W14 1’27″041 58 16 Jack Doohan Alpine A523 1’27″176 71 17 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas VF-23 1’27 “368 86 18 Zak O’Sullivan Williams FW45 1’27″719 10 19 Theo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo C43 1’27″783 54 20 Alex Albon Williams FW45 1’27″824 51 21 Ayumi Iwasa AlphaTauri AT04 1’28″280 52 22 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo C43 1’28″747 67 23 Logan Sargeant Williams FW45 1’30″113 14