At 6.00pm in Abu Dhabi the curtain fell on the 2023 Formula 1 season. The last day of testing, as per tradition, saw the twenty drivers on track in the afternoon session simulating qualifying in the last hour of activity, with the freshest track. In the first twenty minutes there were many improvements, including that of Esteban Ocon (1’24″393) who later confirmed the fastest lap of the day and Pato O’Ward (1’24″662). Both returned to the track in the final stages, but were unable to lower their respective times despite the better track conditions.

The session was interrupted thirty-eight minutes from the checkered flag, due to a problem with the Iwasa power unit which blocked the AlphaTauri near the pit entrance. The green light came back on after seventeen minutes, and all the riders returned to the track for the final ‘runs’ on C5 tyre, the softest in the Pirelli range. The last driver to improve his time under the checkered flag was Frederic Vesti, who managed to overtake Sergio Perez at the last minute. The time obtained in the morning by Carlos Sainz was confirmed as fifth overall, ahead of Fernando Alonso, Jack Doohan and Robert Shwartzman. The Ferrari tester concluded a very intense day, with 123 laps completed.

Pos.

the ball

Car

Tempo

Giri

1 Stephen Ocon Alpine A523 1’24″393 110 2 Duck O’Ward McLaren MCL60 1’24″662 103 3 Frederik Vesti Mercedes W14 1’24″679 106 4 Sergio Perez Red Bull RB19 1’24″715 117 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF-23 1’24″799 69 6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin AMR23 1’24″827 37 7 Jack Doohan Alpine A523 1’25″038 108 8 Robert Shwartzman Ferrari SF-23 1’25″050 123 9 Logan Sergeant Williams FW45 1′ 04 1 ’25″570 59 14 Jake Dennis Red Bull RB19 1’25″666 124 15 Ayumu Iwasa AlphaTauri AT04 1’25″753 96 16 Oliver Bearman Haas VF-23 1’25″779 110 17 Zach O’Sullivan Williams FW45 1′ 25″842 50 18 Oscar Piastri McLaren MCL60 1’25″930 123 19 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas VF-23 1’25″940 130 20 George Russell Mercedes W14 1’26″283 58 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin AMR23 1’26″681 50 22 Franco Colapo Williams FW45 1’26″832 65 23 Daniel Ricciardo Alphatauri at04 1’26″965 55 25 Guanyan Zhou alfa Romeo C47 127 125 25 25 25 25 25 25 25 25 )Formula 1