Twenty-five drivers are busy on the Yas Marina circuit for the last day of track activity of the 2023 season. Seven starters are absent (Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, Gasly, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Magnussen) while Ferrari, Aston Martin, AlphaTauri are at home and Williams the two drivers will alternate half a day each in the first single-seater.

The second, as per the regulations, is dedicated to the ‘rookies’, all of whom were already present in last Friday’s FP1 session with the addition of Franco Colapinto, a Williams tester who will alternate on the track with Zak O’Sullivan.

The morning session started 25 minutes late due to prolonged checks along the track. After thirty minutes, the single-seaters returned to the pits under a red flag due to a water leak that wet the stretch between turns 13 and 14, the area adjacent to the Hotel.

The green light returned after twenty-five minutes, starting the day’s program. As per FIA regulations, lost time is not made up in test sessions, therefore the checkered flag at 18:00 local time remains confirmed.

There is also Colapinto on the Williams

Red Bull Sergio Pérez, Jake Dennis

Ferrari Carlos Sainz (am), Charles Leclerc (pm), Robert Shwartzman

Mercedes George Russell, Fredrik Vesti

McLaren Oscar Piastri, Pato O’Ward

Alpine Esteban Ocon, Jack Doohan

Alfa Romeo Guanyu Zhou, Theo Pourchaire

Aston Martin Lance Stroll (am), Fernando Alonso (pm), Philip Drugovich

AlphaTauri Daniel Ricciardo (am), Yuki Tsunoda (pm), Ayumi Iwasa

Haas Pietro Fittipaldi, Oliver Bearman

Williams Alex Albon (am), Logan Sargeant (pm), Franco Colapinto (am) Zak O’Sullivan (pm)