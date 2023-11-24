The second free practice session of the Abu Dhabi GP rewards and punishes Ferrari. The reward is because Charles Leclerc in his only attempt at a flying lap set a good 1’24″809 with the SF-23 equipped with soft tyres. The red car seems fast in the qualifying version, but it seems like a difficult car in terms of performance. Just ask to Carlos Sainz who crashed violently at turn 3 just eight minutes into the session.

The Spaniard had just started his fourth lap, when in dirty air for a car that was in front of the red one, he lost the SF-23 on a bump on the track due to the bottoming that the Ferrari had already been experiencing since the morning session and which made the Cavallino car is difficult to drive and set up.

The race direction immediately displayed the red flag, interrupting FP2 for a 27-minute stop as it took some time to restore the barriers that had moved. Carlos emerged unscathed from the crash, very annoyed by the accident which comes after the “manhole” accident in the first session in Las Vegas. The accident was quite serious and the Scuderia’s technicians will now have to assess the severity of the damage given that the car was brought back to the pits before the resumption of hostilities on the track.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The accident of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 during FP2 in Abu Dhabi

The session didn’t have time to restart when the second red flag went off due to Nico Hulkenberg: the German lost his Haas at the exit of turn 1 because his tires were still cold. The VF-23 lost grip and spun, hitting the barriers with its rear axle. Driver unharmed and the car doesn’t seem too damaged either.

Result: the drivers had only 18 final minutes to try to understand something, taking into account that ten starting drivers had not lapped in the first session due to the rookies who benefited from the sessions dedicated to young people by the FIA.

Leclerc achieved his performance with a pumping car: the Cavallino team will still have to work to find the right setup. Lando Norris, fresh from the crash in the Las Vegas race, demonstrated that he is once again in perfect shape as he brought his McLaren to just 43 thousandths of a second behind the red Monegasque. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, is only third with Red Bull but is the third driver to go under 1’25” with a gap of 173 thousandths from the SF-23. The world champion seemed particularly nervous: in the queue for the restart after the second red flag he performed again in overtaking in the lane. The two Mercedes seemed intent on blocking him, but then they preferred to let him go.

Valtteri Bottas’ performance was good with the Alfa Romeo C43 equipped with the new front wing: the Finn was fourth with 1’25″024 ahead of Sergio Perez with the second RB19 by three tenths. The Mexican did 10 thousandths better than George Russell, the fastest in FP1, with Lewis Hamilton further behind, fifth, two tenths of a second. Between the two black arrows Guanyu Zhou slipped in with the other Alfa Romeo which seems to adapt wonderfully to Yas Marina.

Ninth place for Pier Gasly with Alpine ahead of Oscar Piastri with the second McLaren. Fernando Alonso, 11th with Aston Martin, did not impress: the Spaniard had asked via radio if the session could be extended by half an hour to satisfy the fans. The Asturian, obviously, hoped to benefit from an extension to work on his “verdona”, but he was not granted the opportunity. However, Fernando did better than Lance Stroll who finished 13th.

Daniel Ricciardo with the AlphaTauri equipped with the new surface was placed in 12th position, with Yuki Tsunoda 15th, a couple of tenths away. The Faenza team wants to try to catch up with Williams in seventh place in the Constructors’ World Championship given that the gap is seven points.

Esteban Ocon is 14th with Alpine who re-proposed the wool fillets under the front wing to check the behavior of the A523. The two Williams of Alex Albon, 16th, and Logan Sargeant, 18th, did not inspire. Kevin Magnussen’s Haas inserted itself between Grove’s cars, but the Dane seems to be in difficulty like the German teammate he crashed into.