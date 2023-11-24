George Russell with Mercedes was the fastest in the first free practice session of the Abu Dhabi GP. The Englishman with the W14 arrived at 1’26″072 on the soft tyres, doing more than six tenths better than last year. It is very hot on the Yas Marina track with 41 degrees of asphalt which will not be seen on the weekend of race. The feeling is that this session, although we went fast, is also preparatory for the tests that will be held on Tuesday after the GP, with solutions that will be useful for collecting data for next year’s cars. The session was characterized by the presence of ten rookie drivers who took to the track to fulfill the teams’ obligation to have young talents ride on two occasions during the season.

Felipe Drugovich, third Aston Martin driver, former F2 champion, was the one who made the best impression, because the Brazilian finished second overall, 288 thousandths behind Russell, but above all he gave over two tenths of a second to the owner Lance Stroll who, however, , did a job aimed at the race and, therefore, finished fifth, in the second flying lap after having made a bad cross earlier. The times, therefore, must be taken with a pinch of salt because the teams’ work plans were very different.

Behind Drugovich appeared Daniel Ricciardo with the AlphaTauri equipped with a new bottom and Valtteri Bottas who on the Alfa Romeo had a new front wing. Both are just three tenths away from the top. The Australian left teammate Yuki Tsunoda in tenth place by three tenths, while the Finn left Theo Pourchaire in 14th position. The Frenchman, F2 leader, used the soft tires at the end of the session after being asked to do a mini long run on the hard ones. Theo blamed the bottoming between turns 2 and 3 and asked to review the ride height of his C43.

Oscar Piastri, after carrying out some aerodynamic tests with flow viz paint, took sixth place with McLaren, while Pato O’Ward, papaya driver in F.Indy, finished 15th. Ferrari comes out in seventh place with Carlos Sainz followed by Robert Shwartzman who finished 27 thousandths behind the Spaniard. The Scuderia spent some time on the soft tires to collect data for the race that will have to decide the battle for second place in the Constructors’ classification.

Ninth place for Pierre Gasly with Alpine: Jack Doohan did well, finishing only a tenth behind the Frenchman, but he paid for the gap with four positions. The top 10 is closed by Logan Sargent with Williams: the American is under investigation because with the FW45 he remained on the trajectory while he was on a launch lap, when a flying Doohan was arriving. Jack did well to avoid contact, but the risk was very high and the American won’t get away with a reprimand.

Frederik Vesti in Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes took seven tenths from the wild Russell: the team seemed satisfied with the work done especially with the medium tyres, given that the soft tires were put on them halfway through the session.

And Red Bull? He left Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to rest to make room for Jake Dennis and Isack Hadjar: the two proceeded gradually and arrived practically at the same time, separated by 36 thousandths, finishing 16th and 17th. Let’s say an appearance without infamy and without praise, being able to count on the RB19 dominating the world championship.

The list is closed by Zak O’Sullivan 18th with the Williams preceding the two Haas: Kevin Magnussen was just ahead of a promising Oliver Bearman. The American team has done a lot of experiments and is not surprised to see the two VF-23s at the bottom of the time list, but the guy from the FDA has made a good impression again.