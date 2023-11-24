Formula 1 has now reached the end of the world championship and many teams have waited until the final part of the championship to give their rookies the opportunity to take to the track, thus respecting the rule that requires each team to field a rookie in at least two sessions of FP1 during the year.

A rule that undoubtedly gives young people the chance to try out the current single-seaters, guaranteeing time on the track, but on the other hand also represents a headache for the teams, who do not want to take away the opportunity for their official drivers to lap and prepare as best as possible for the weekend. Furthermore, considering that many rookies from the various academies are involved in Formula 2 and Formula 3, there are few events left for rookies to race.

In fact, taking the second part of the season, the teams identified a few weekends in which it would be convenient to change their line-up. Singapore and Suzuka are generally events where it is essential for the drivers to find the best possible feeling, in Italy there was alternative tire allocation, while Qatar, the United States and Brazil were out of the question due to the sprint format which guaranteed only one session of free practice before qualifying.

Oliver Bearman during free practice in Mexico with Haas

Considering Las Vegas represented a new track for everyone, thus having to give the official drivers the opportunity to better understand the track and find the right references, there were only a few convenient weekends left to field the rookies: Holland, as Ferrari did with Robert Shwartzman, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. As expected, several teams in Mexico took advantage of the opportunity to have their rookies ride, but it is on the Yas Marina track that the majority of the work for the rookies will be concentrated.

In addition to being the last round of the season, in fact, Abu Dhabi is a track that most of the drivers involved in the preparatory categories are now familiar with, as it is the final round of the Formula 2 championship. Furthermore, there is that after the Grand Prix there will be a test session in which each team will have to field a rookie, so it is also useful for the teams themselves to give their youngsters the opportunity to go around the track with the 2023 car before the post-season tests.

Many teams have already completed at least one FP1 session, but there are also those, like Red Bull, who have chosen a different approach. In fact, the Milton Keynes team will drop not one but two rookies in the opening session of the weekend: Isack Hadjar and Jake Dennis, Formula E champion and driver of the team’s simulator, will temporarily replace both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, the who will then return to the car for FP2.

Frederik Vesti, Mercedes F1 W14

Ferrari will replace Charles Leclerc with Robert Shwartzman, a simulator operator who will then also take part in the end-of-season test session, while Frederick Vesti will once again take part in the Mercedes W14: for the Dane it will be a weekend full of commitments, given that the Formula 2 title against Theo Pourchaire. In turn, the Frenchman himself will board the Alfa Romeo single-seater, being not only the reserve driver but also the member of the Sauber Academy with the most experience under his belt.

After the session held in Mexico, Jack Doohan will make his return on the Alpine while Oliver Bearman will take to the track again on the Haas, on this occasion replacing Nico Hulkenberg. Just like Vesti and Pourchaire, Doohan and Bearman will also combine their work in Formula 1 with their commitments in the cadet category: for the Australian, moreover, this is the last weekend in Formula 2, given that he has already announced that he will not remain a another year in the preparatory series.

Pato O’Ward, one of the drivers involved in the British team’s IndyCar program, will take to the track for McLaren. At Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso’s AMR23 will be entrusted to Felipe Drugovich, who was recently confirmed as reserve and simulator driver also for 2024. Finally, Zak O’Sullivan makes his debut for Williams, this year involved in Formula 3 Instead, AlphaTauri will not field any rookies, having exploited the entry of Nyck de Vries at the beginning of the year as an opportunity to complete the two sessions dedicated to rookies: however, in the post-season tests the Faenza team will run Ayumu Iwasa, thus giving the chance for the young man involved in Formula 2 to ride alongside the official drivers.

The complete list of rookies involved in FP1:

Red Bull: Jake Dennis and Isack Hadjar

Ferrari: Robert Shwartzman

Mercedes: Frederik Vesti

Alpine: Jack Doohan

McLaren: Pato O’Ward

Alfa Romeo: Theo Pourchaire

Aston Martin: Felipe Drugovich

Haas: Oliver Bearman

