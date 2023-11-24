Yesterday it became clear once again how precarious the future of the Audi R8 is. Then Ingolstadt announced to the world that it had produced the very last TT and we have known for some time now that that TT would come to an end in the same year as the R8. The supercar also faces its demise, but not before it gets the ultimate swan song… And that doesn’t come from Audi itself.

“Road racing car”

This is the XGT, an R8 that was pumped up in all areas by loyal VAG tuner Abt. So count on extravagant wing work, which, according to Abt, is also completely functional. Between the two axles you will find the usual 5.2-liter V10 engine, although it was boosted to a mighty 640 horsepower for the occasion. In this case, they only have to move 1,400 kilograms of car, as Abt limited the weight by replacing a large part of the bodywork with carbon fiber and eliminating the quattro all-wheel drive. In short: this Abt is a rear-wheel drive R8 with more power and a lower curb weight.

Call it a coincidence, but with all those adjustments, the XGT will look very much like Audi’s most radical racing version of the R8, the R8 LMS GT2. It also sends 640 hp to its rear wheels and weighs just under 1.4 tons, although there is one important difference. For example, you can only drive your Audi R8 LMS GT2 on the circuit, while this Abt XGT is still street legal. In other words, if there is one car that is a “racing car for the road”, it is this tuner car… Although you have to pay something for it: Abt will build it in a limited edition of 99 pieces and each copy will cost around 600,000 euros. going to cost.