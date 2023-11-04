It was clear that a large number of players would return to Fortnite starting November 3rd. Epic Games has prepared a nostalgic return with the appearance of the original map, the one that made the battle royale tremendously popular back in the distant Chapter 1. Now, it is the turn of the Chapter 4 – Origins Season.

And this new season will not only return us to the beginnings of the title, but will also review all the chapters to date. In this way, we will have the opportunity to use the legendary shopping carts, the all-terrain vehicles, the assault rifle, the pump shotgun and a multitude of well-remembered items.

The damage trap, the hook and the boogie bomb will also be present, while a multitude of skins can be obtained through the Origins pass. The madness is so much that the highest peak of simultaneous players in Fortnite history. 3,913,817 users have joined the servers of Epic Games’ work, a number never seen in its more than five years of existence.

Of course, it must be taken into account that the number is surely even higher. It is Friday, at the time this news is written, and the weekend will surely bring together more fighters in front of the screen. Furthermore, it is at night when most people dedicate their free time to playing, so there is a lot of room to surprise us.

