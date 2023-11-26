Suara.com – Indonesian national team midfielder, Ivar Jenner admitted that he couldn’t wait to defend the Garuda squad in the 2023 Asian Cup after missing several series of 2026 World Cup Qualification matches in the Asian zone.

Ivar Jenner was previously absent from defending the Indonesian national team due to injury. The 19 year old central midfielder has not taken part since the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

Ivar was not brought by the Indonesian national team when they slaughtered Brunei Darussalam twice with a total victory of 12-0 in the international break last October.

Most recently, the 188 cm tall player who plays for Jong Utrecht (U-21 team) in the Dutch competition was also absent when the senior Indonesian national team played the first two matches of the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asia Group F zone.

Ivar’s absence from the vital line of the Garuda squad was quite noticeable. Away twice in the first two matches, the Indonesian National Team was slaughtered 1-5 by Iraq, then only managed to draw 1-1 with the Philippines in the international break this November.

Indonesian National Team midfielder, Ivar Jenner. (Instagram @ivarjnr)

The good news is that Ivar reported that the injury he suffered is starting to improve. The Dutch-Indonesian midfielder also claims to be ready to defend the Indonesian national team in the 2023 Asian Cup which will be held in Qatar starting January 2024.

“I hope I will return in the next period, in January with the (Indonesian) National Team,” wrote Ivar when answering netizens’ questions on his personal Instagram account, @ivarjnr, Sunday (26/11/2023).

“I can’t wait to defend the Indonesian national team in the Asian Cup,” he added.

Ahead of Asia’s biggest football party in Qatar, the Indonesian national team will undergo a training camp (TC) in Turkey next month. It is hoped that Ivar will be able to take part in the TC in Turkey in December to prepare himself for the 2023 Asian Cup.

Shin Tae-yong’s team will certainly really need Ivar’s energy. The reason is, the Garuda squad is part of a difficult group in the 2023 Asian Cup, namely Group D along with Vietnam and Iraq, which uniquely are also opponents in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asian zone, second round of Group F.

The Garuda squad will also be in a group with the Asian tigers, Japan, in the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar.

Schedule of the Indonesian National Team in Group D of the 2023 Qatar Asian Cup:

January 15, 2024

Indonesian vs Iraq national team

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Kick-off: 17.30 local time/21.30 WIB

January 19, 2024

Vietnam vs Indonesian National Team

Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Kick-off: 17.30 local time/21.30 WIB

January 24, 2024

Japan vs Indonesian National Team

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Kick-off: 14.30 local time/18.30 WIB