Suara.com – Bunga Citra Lestari aka BCL’s wedding plans with Tiko Aryawardhana are currently under public scrutiny. Many netizens support BCL’s decision to remarry.

However, there are also netizens on social media who openly express their opposing opinions regarding the famous singer’s decision because of her late husband, Ashraf Sinclair, who died three years ago.

For your information, netizens’ opposing opinions emerged because BCL was often seen as making statements regarding its loyalty to Ashraf until the end of his life. One of them, he showed by buying a burrow next to Ashraf’s grave some time ago.

Apart from that, BCL has also made a statement about the late Ashraf. At that time, BCL claimed that it would not be able to move on from Ashraf.

“It’s not moving on, but more like getting back up. If you move on, I think a sadness like this will never be able to move on,” said Bunga Citra Lestari on one occasion.

Suddenly, because of this series of things, the decision of the singer of ‘Sunny’ to remarry became the topic of conversation among netizens. BCL’s statement regarding its loyalty to Ashraf is considered inconsistent with its wedding plans with Tiko which will reportedly take place next month.

“I thought he would be loyal,” quipped the netizen.

“It’s that easy for Unge (BCL) to forget,” wrote another netizen.

“I thought the story was similar to Habibie Ainun, it turns out,” said a netizen.

“If you remarry when you die, you won’t end up in a grave next to the Asraf, right?” said the netizen.

BCL or Bunga Citra Lestari will marry Tiko Aryawardhana (Instagram)

“He used to say that he had bought a grave next to the deceased. There is no one who can replace Ashraff. Hmm that’s why don’t speak too soon. I used to adore you and Ashraff but I guess now not anymore,” said a netizen.

For your information, BCL and Tiko have reportedly completed the paperwork for their wedding preparations. Reporting from various sources, the West Pejaten Village in the area where BCL lives has also confirmed the news of their marriage.

Head of West Pejaten Village, South Jakarta, Asep Ahmad said that if BCL is true, he will get married soon. However, the details of the time and location of the wedding cannot be disclosed in more detail.

However, the KUA Pasar Minggu revealed that the second wedding would take place in Bali. “This marriage recommendation was shown at the KUA Mengwi District, Bali. If we only make recommendations. “We don’t know the wedding date,” said the KUA.

Contributor: Anistya Yustika