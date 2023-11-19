loading…

Israeli soldiers threw stun grenades into the Budrus Grand Mosque in the West Bank, Palestine, during the morning call to prayer. Photo/YouTube

WEST BANK – A soldier Israel had thrown a stun grenade into a mosque in the West Bank, Palestine and deliberately asked someone to record the action. The weapon was thrown when a muezzin was reciting the dawn call to prayer.

The 18-second video showing the heinous actions of the Israeli Zionist army has been watched by millions of people on social media.

In the video, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier is seen asking someone to film him and he then throws a stun grenade into the Budrus Grand Mosque.

The sound of the morning call to prayer can be heard in the background of the video as the soldier stealthily walks towards the mosque entrance. He then threw a grenade which was heard exploding.

Israeli media reported that the IDF had published a statement confirming the soldier’s dismissal sentence.

“This is a serious incident that goes against the values ​​of the IDF,” the military said in a statement.

“After learning about the incident, the soldier was dismissed from his post. He will be thoroughly investigated and (disciplined) as appropriate.”

Some Israeli media reported that the incident occurred two Fridays ago but this could not be independently verified.

The soldier is seen returning to the camera at the end of the video, while the call to prayer stops and the video loop ends.