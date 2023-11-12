The Minister of Sport and the president of CONI are rivals on the pitch, but with respect: “The hope is that it will be a match played on the pitch, for a demonstration of the maturity of the two sets of fans”

November 11th – 10.47am – ROME

The football faith has its sacredness, so much so that for many it is the only thing in life that cannot be changed, together with the mother. However, circumstances can lead to blunting the more visceral nature of passion and erasing the so-called “rooting against”. This is what happened to Andrea Abodi and Giovanni Malagò, respectively fans of Lazio and Roma as well as Minister of Sport and president of CONI. Yes, there is a derby even at the top of Italian sport, represented by two Romans who are almost the same age (63 year old Abodi and 64 year old Malagò), both born under the sign of Pisces, with many things in common and some substantial differences. We are interested in one, the one that tomorrow afternoon will lead one to hold their breath for Sarri’s team and the other to grit their teeth for Mourinho’s.

without hypocrisy

It is clear, given their roles they must be impartial and decidedly superior to certain “ball” dynamics. But no one has succumbed to the all too easy temptation to take refuge in the almost always pretextual: “I don’t support”. Hypocrisy is not for them, politically attentive people who know that certain steps backwards are more risky than a genuine and very understandable stance. Especially if, as in their case, it is accompanied by an institutional history in which cheering has never found even the slightest space. Malagò himself once explained it well: “The biggest mistake is hiding the passion for a team, I don’t accept that someone pretends not to support anything. One must be serious. I’m from Roma, but I’m more of an athlete than a fan.” Here, this is how you are truly credible.

choice and tradition

Minister and president arrived at their football choice differently. In fact, Abodi was not born in Lazio. He said some time ago: “As a child I was a Napoli fan, because I went on holiday where the Neapolitans’ training camp was held. Then from light blue I moved to white and blue. A transition that came naturally to me, at a certain point I found myself being of Lazio. Maybe because it’s my city’s team. Even now I go to watch the matches in the Tiber.” A choice, therefore, not dictated by family tradition, as in the case of Malagò. His father Vincenzo spent a lifetime within Roma, of which he was among other things the youngest advisor, and then became vice-president both in the period of president Viola’s championship (1983) and in that of Sensi (2001) and acquire the role of regent immediately after the Ciarrapico storm. That little Giovannino would become a Roma fan was inevitable. “The Sunday ritual was pastries at the Euclide bar, mass, lunch on the run and then in the car with dad to our place in the Monte Mario grandstand”, he revealed. Malagò started going to the stadium when he was around six years old and has never stopped. In the past he was also asked to become president of Roma (“At least twice”), but his life made him take other paths.

the challenge

Tomorrow Abodi will be at the Olimpico, while Malagò – who comes from a long period of travel around the world – has chosen to stay with his family and will watch the match on TV. For both of them the derby is a special match. Having reiterated that the two live football in the name of sportsmanship, the minister recently underlined – with humor and without any controversy – that they are “from Lazio because they came before Roma”, but yesterday he reiterated: “The hope is that Let it be a derby played on the pitch, for a demonstration of the maturity of the two fans. Danger of anti-Semitism? I hope not.” The CONI president said that he has the derby in his heart “with Totti’s brace” in the 2-2 draw in 2015 and that he was “obviously disappointed by the Italian Cup final on 26 May 2013”. Today Lazio and Roma play each other a lot. Minister and president will have their eyes focused on the grass at the Olimpico. With lots of sportsmanship and zero hypocrisy.

