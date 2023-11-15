We are experiencing a phase of anomalous heat in many sectors of the world Mediterranean: yesterday temperatures reached 33.2°C in Coin, IN Spain. Several countries, except Italy, have broken records: Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Malta, Libya, Egypt, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.

During the next few days, temperatures will continue at values ​​clearly above the usual values ​​for these dates.

The air mass that will fly over our country will be one of the warmest to “visit” us in mid-November in at least the last 30 years. pic.twitter.com/ZzEcGpvk8p — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 14, 2023

There were four consecutive days of anomalous heat, specifically, between November 11th and 14th, and the values ​​will continue to be very high for the period also next weekend.

According to Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet): “we are experiencing an episode of unusually high temperatures for the time of year. We are faced with aunprecedented San Martino summer in terms of temperatures. The past 11, 12, 13 and 14 November were provisionally the warmest for these dates in all of peninsular Spain at least since 1950“.

Aemet data indicates that last Tuesday there were 33.2 degrees in Coín (Malaga); 32.9 in La Aldea de San Nicolás (island of Gran Canaria); 32.6 in Elche (Alicante); 32.2 in Álora (Malaga) and 32.1 on the Canary island of La Graciosa.

According to Aemet, from next Monday “it is possible” that temperatures will begin to drop. “It will lead to a more appropriate atmosphere for this time of year, even some parts of the east and south may be colder than normal.” There won’t even be much rain next week, except in the far north and the Balearic Islands.”

Hot in France too. Temporary temperature drop in Italy

Historic heat wave in also in France. Yesterday, 59 stations surpassed their November records both in Corsica (up to 28.9°C in Oletta) and in mainland France.

Major records include 27.7°C in Cannes, 23.8°C in Avignon, 27.0°C in Cap Sagro and 25.9°C in Ile Rousse.

In Italia after a phase with values ​​above the averages, we will experience a sharp drop in temperatures from Friday especially in the South and the Adriatic sector. This will be a brief interlude because the values ​​will then increase again.