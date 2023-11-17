Abi, the race to post-Patuelli begins. Perfume expiring at the helm of Acri

Once the Budget Law has been archived, it will already be time to think about appointments. 2024 will be “stingier” from a numerical point of view compared to this yearor, but the mother of all tasks will have to be defined, that is, the leadership of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. It is likely that the government intends to change the CEO, namely Dario Scannapieco. An all in all normal move, given that CDP is the real operational arm regarding the economy and it is understandable that the executive wants to choose its own names. A lot has been said about Scannapieco: the prime minister had even toyed with the idea of ​​replacing him already last year, before resorting to more lenient advice and waiting for the natural end of the mandate. The name of the president of Ita is insistently mentioned to replace him, Antonio Turicchi. As for the president, Giovanni Gorno Tempini, his fate depends on the Foundations. Which hold a 15% share of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and, by shareholders’ agreement, have the right to appoint the president. Someone says: but during Matteo Renzi’s time, both the CEO, Fabio Gallia, and the president Claudio Costamagna were indicated by the executive. But it was a step that sent fibrillation to the stars. If, in fact, the agreement between Mef and the foundations were to break down, the latter would have to be liquidated. A risk that no one wants to take.



Some say there would be a path to bring the current president of CDP towards two seats. But these are only rumors that are circulating and that sources close to Via Goito have already taken steps to deny, but which Affaritaliani.it chose to document anyway. Let’s start from the beginning: Antonio Patuelli’s mandate at the helm of the Abi will expire in July next year. As early as next month, the committee of wise men will be appointed – a group of five members of the Association of Italian Banks – and, in turn, the games will begin for the succession to the current president, now in his fifth term. The problem remains, if we can say so, of Intesa Sanpaolo which, last February, withdrew its trade union delegation to the ABI. For the first time the institute led by Carlo Messina is preparing to sign the document for the renewal of contracts as an autonomous legal entity. In practice there will be three acronyms on the document: that of the ABI, that of the unions and that of Intesa. But it is obvious that work is already underway to bring Ca’ de Sass back into the Association of Banks. To do this, however, the first credit institution by capitalization in Italy it could ask for precise guarantees and even want the presidency of the ABI.

And here, according to these rumors, the circle could close for Gorno Tempini. He could be the man identified by Intesa who could bring him into the credit institution – remember that only bank members can become Abi presidents – and then have him elected as head of the bankers’ association. The current president of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, say sources close to the dossier, has the perfect identikit to fill this role. He is close to Giovanni Bazoli, so much so that he led (from 2007 to 2010, before being appointed CEO of CDP) the Mittel financial boutique owned by the Brescia banker. Before that, in 2001 he had joined the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, holding the roles of Head of investment banking activity and Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Banca Caboto (now Banca IMI) until 2007 and from 2006 to 2007 Head of finance and treasury of the Banca Intesa group (now Intesa Sanpaolo SpA).

However, the problem of timing remains. While the renewal of the top management of CDP and Abi will take place next year, Intesa’s board of directors will expire in 2025 and therefore this temporal distance would need to collimate. And this is the most significant flaw in the theory that Gorno would like to follow Like De Sass. Cassa Depositi e Prestiti categorically denies these rumors, claiming that Gorno Tempini was confirmed in April as vice president of Avio and is also president of the Board of Directors of Fila, Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SPA Not to mention that he is also a member of the Tim board, indicated by the French Vivendi when a “pax” still reigned in the telecommunications company. In short, from Via Goito they firmly deny that the president is looking for a possible job in the case in which its role should not be confirmed by the foundations that have a share exceeding 15% in the Fund.

Speaking of foundations, Acri is at the center of a large round of appointments. The mandate of Francesco Profumo, who is also at the helm of the Sanpaolo Foundation, will expire in 2024: and this position will also end at the beginning of next year. By statute, the president of Acri cannot be renewed for more than two terms and therefore the ex-minister will no longer be able to fill this role. The name of is insistently mentioned for the leadership of the Compagnia di San Paolo Giorgio Barba Navaretti, who is an institution in Turin as he is also the uncle of John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann. For the presidency of Acri, however, we are betting on the eternal return of Fabrizio Palenzona, who has been at the helm of the Crt foundation since April. The weight of Acri in this case should not be underestimated: it will be the association of foundations, in fact, that will name the next president of CDP. And it is difficult to think that the outgoing board will select the name, it is easier for the new board to make this decision.

If the discussion were to also be extended to the presidency of Intesa SanPaolo (which will have to be decided in 2025), according to Affaritaliani.it, the strong names would also be those of Francesco Profumo, who would not disdain sitting on the board of directors of the largest Italian bank by capitalisation; and Massimo Tononi, also – like Gorno Tempini – close to Giovanni Bazoli and current president of BancoBpm, just renewed last April. In that case it would be a matter of bringing forward the exit from Piazzetta Meda by a year. Finally, as regards the ABI, in the event that the project that leads to the current president of CDP does not come to fruition, a successor for Patuelli will be sought. The current president of the Cassa di Ravenna will not be renewed. For his place we could look to Tononi himself. In a few months everything will be decided, the great risk has started.



