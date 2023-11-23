Abercrombie & Fitch, the US brand returns to the hearts of young people

Abercrombie & Fitch, a global clothing brand, is a famous American fashion house, founded in Manhattan on June 4, 1892 by David T. Abercrombie. It has four brands: Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co. and Gilly Hicks. The company is mainly focused on youth casual fashion. he had made himself known in Milan, in the city of fashion with a luxurious shop in the center full of young, shirtless bodybuilders as shop assistants. For a while it was a trend, then things calmed down, even in Italy, and growth was difficult for almost ten years. Now Abercrombie & Fitch seems to have once again fascinated young people and profit has thus exceeded one billion dollars in turnover for the first time in a quarter. In fact, growth was 20% with sales of 1056 million dollars, profits of 96 million and losses of only 2.2 million dollars.



Abercrombie & Fitch raises its estimates for the current year

With these numbers and the favorable wind, the Group has raised its growth prospects: from the 10% estimated previously to the 12/14% expected in the current year. Driving the boom were, as usual, the United States and Central and South America. Among the large commercial chains, Abercrombie is positioned in first place, followed by Hollister. “The strong third quarter results, with sales and operating margin exceeding expectations, demonstrate the strength of our strategy, which works globally across our entire portfolio of brands,” said CEO Fran Horowitz. adding that “Net sales growth of 20% accelerated compared to the second quarter and was once again led by the Abercrombie brands, with an exceptional growth of 30%. For Hollister brands, we had a strong back-to-school season, with sales up 11% in the quarter.” It was also a great quarter in terms of profitability. Better inventory control and good delivery of goods made discounts unnecessary, and gross margin improved by 570 basis points, from 59.2% to an exceptional 64.9%. At 13.1% the growth of the operating margin as the shares tripled in a year. In the first nine months of the year, sales grew 13%, to $2,827.8 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch, good forecasts for the fourth quarter too

The forecast for the fourth quarter is equally good. The Group expects sales growth of approximately 10% and an operating margin of 12%-14%. “As we enter the important holiday season, our fiscal 2023 results to date give us confidence that, in doing so, we can continue to deliver results for our clients and drive profitable growth. Therefore, we are increasing our full-year forecast for both net sales growth and operating margin,” said Horowitz, who has been with the company since 2017. The goal for the fiscal year 2025 is, for the new CEO, to achieve a turnover between 4.1 and 4.3 billion dollars, and an operating margin above 8%. Results that, perhaps, the company could achieve already this year.

