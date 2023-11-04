Tonight’s games are being very close. Goyo Jiménez and Llum Barrera are doing everything they can to ensure that the contestants get the maximum possible points. In the first game, Eduardo managed to beat Jessica thanks to Chanel and in the second, Alejandro did it against Laida with flamenco.

In the final round, the contestant did not do badly at all and, with the help of Llum and Goyo, he managed to add nine hits to his score. She is just one word away from 10,000 euros!

Alejandro has a new opportunity to double his money and take it home. To do this, the guests must guess the last password with the only clue that he gives them. In this case it was: “little”. But singing the word, implying that it is a fragment of a song.

Llum Barrera and Goyo Jiménez have greatly doubted whether he was referring to the song with which Daniel Diges went to Eurovision or if he was talking about the legendary ABBA song. Finally, they opted for the group’s song and Alejandro… took home 1,800 euros! Play the video and relive the moment!