Those stars of course refer to his three loved ones who have passed away. Anja, the youngest daughter with whom Aalt Westerman has performed a lot, has also been given a place on the CD. She sings a duet with her father, which can be heard in two versions. “I had a good discussion about this with her and her husband Erwin before her death. She said she would like it if people could still enjoy her voice after her death. She sang one song in country style, she thought it was beautiful.”