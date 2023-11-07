Suara.com – Apart from Fuji, another artist’s outfit highlighted at Ashanty’s birthday party was Aaliyah Massaid. At the event, Aaliyah appeared wearing a long terracotta colored dress in the style of a Disney Princess.

“The long dress is so beautiful,” is the accompanying description.

However, a handful of netizens did not seem to warmly welcome the dress worn by Aaliyah Massaid.

Based on information obtained, Aaliyah Massaid’s dress was teased like a serving veil by a number of netizens.

“The clothes are like my nyai’s serving veil,” wrote one netizen.

This video clip of Aaliyah Massaid’s dress being hit by unpleasant comments went viral on TikTok social media with 103.2 million views.

Aaliyah Massaid and Mahalini at Ashanty’s 40th birthday party, Sunday (5/11/2023). (Instagram)

“I swear it’s really julid,” wrote the TikTok account @akuimutendak, quoted on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments. Some netizens appeared to stand up to defend Aaliyah Massaid.

“The important thing is to be polite, the dress doesn’t show your curves,” said one netizen. “I’m tall, white. No matter what clothes I wear,” said another netizen.

“Aal’s clothes are nice, they suit her. Like a princess,” added another netizen. “Aaliyah is really elegant,” said another in praise.

For additional information, Fuji’s outfit when attending Ashanty’s birthday party was also hit by negative comments. She was considered to be showing off her curves too much.

As is known, Fuji wore a short, cream-colored one-piece dress decorated with beads and tassels at the bottom. The Fuji dress skirt is thigh-length.