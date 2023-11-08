Suara.com – Aaliyah Massaid and Reza Artamevia were asked to become brand ambassadors for the local beauty brand, MS Glow. The two of them were seen undergoing a photo shoot which made this mother-daughter pair immediately become the talk of netizens.

In the video circulating, especially uploaded by the TikTok account @fansfagealtor, Aaliyah Massaid and Reza Artamevia can be seen wearing all white clothes. Their hair is tied in a bun with a flawless face.

How could it not be, both of their faces look healthy with natural makeup. Aaliyah and Reza look so harmonious with each other, one of which is when they pose with their cheeks pressed against each other.

Others, Aaliyah and Reza are also seen as advertising stars, with long wavy hair. Both of them look so stunning that they invite so many compliments.

Unfortunately, there are haters who continue to compare him with Fuji, who is also known to be the brand ambassador for the cosmetics brand owned by Gilang Widya Pramana and Shandy Purnamasari. They even said that Aaliyah’s face was older than her mother, as well as being the same age.

“It’s hard to differentiate between mother and child, they seem to be the same age, old,” said @marixxxx.

“Can you believe that the mother and mother are younger than everyone in this photo,” said @sabtxxxx.

“Thanks to Fuji, you never knew who you were before,” added @wulaxxxx.

“Thanks to Fuji, Mrs. Reza, Mrs. Aal’s high school is shining again,” wrote @tarixxxxx.