Suara.com – Recently, Aaliyah Massaid often shows off her portrait wearing the hijab when she attends a number of religious study events. His latest appearance received a lot of praise from netizens. The woman who is rumored to be in a relationship with Tariq Halilintar is considered even more beautiful with the hijab.

Apart from the flood of praise, Aaliyah Massaid was also prayed for to wear the hijab in the future. Regarding this, the daughter of the late Adjie Massaid only agreed.

Aaliyah admitted that she was not yet sure whether she would wear the hijab consistently or not. However, he believes that everyone has the intention to be better in the future. “Just look at the future, God willing,” Aaliyah answered wisely.

Furthermore, Aaliyah admitted that her good intentions were not just about wearing the hijab. He also stated his intention to take part in various studies and learn to change himself for the better. “Everyone definitely has better intentions and goals in the future,” he continued.

For him, the most important thing now is his willingness to take part in the study. Moreover, many of his friends fully supported his decision to deepen his religious knowledge. “It’s exciting to gain new knowledge. Especially with friends who also want to learn,” Aaliyah added. “MasyaAllah. I was even invited to take part in the next study,” said Zahwa Massaid’s younger brother.

However, it turns out that apart from receiving praise from netizens, Aaliyah Massaid’s intention to be consistent in wearing the hijab has also attracted criticism. Many netizens claim that Aaliyah’s intention to wear the hijab was solely to attract Tariq’s attention and the blessing of the Gen Halilintar family.

“Just for the sake of the Lightning Gene,” alleged netizens cynically.

“If you want to, why don’t you wear the hijab from the start?” asked the netizen sarcastically.

“Hahaha, he looks really carmuk (look for his face),” added the netizen.

“For the sake of getting really good approval, wow, later it will break and the armpits will be visible,” commented a netizen sarcastically.

“Wear the hijab if the goal is for Allah. Not because you want to get praise from people,” wrote a netizen giving advice.

“The intention to wear the hijab is because of Allah. Not to wear the hijab because you want to be a daughter-in-law. If something undesirable happens later (divorce), in the end you end up taking off the hijab again,” said the netizen.

Contributor: Anistya Yustika