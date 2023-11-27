Once again, netizens called Aaliyah Massaid’s face ‘wasteful’. This time, the face of Tariq Halilintar’s lover was compared to Nagita Slavina when the two of them took a photo together.

Judging from the TikTok account @ruth23102, you can see a photo of Aaliyah Massaid juxtaposed with Nagita Slavina. In the photo, both of them are smiling at the camera.

Not a few netizens have commented that their appearance is similar, they are both clear and beautiful and have long hair

Even though they are both said to be beautiful, netizens say that Nagita Slavina’s appearance looks much younger than Aaliyah Massaid. In fact, there are also those who say that the two of them look the same age, even though in fact Nagita Slavina is 14 years older than Tariq Halilintar’s lover.

“Young Nagita,” wrote one netizen.

“Nagita’s face is really fresh, but how come she looks the same age,” said another netizen.

“Mama Gigi is forever (young), like Mama Gigi is her sister,” commented another.