Tariq Halilintar doesn’t seem to hesitate to upload a photo of Aaliyah Massaid on his personal social media account, as if to confirm the news of their closeness.

Previously, it was rumored that Tariq Halilintar had a special relationship with Aaliyah Massaid. Having been friends with Aurel Hemansyah since childhood, this is what made Aaliyah Massaid get to know Tariq Halilintar more closely.

Recently, Tariq Halilintar received a gift in the form of a Nintendo Switch from Aaliyah Massaid. This was revealed in the Instagram Story upload of Atta Halilintar’s younger brother.

In his post, Tariq Halilintar uploaded a portrait of Aaliyah Massaid holding a Nintendo Switch with the screen facing towards him, thus making Tariq Halilintar’s face reflected on the screen.

Initially, Thariq Halilintar only told Aaliyah Massaid about the bitter experience he had as a child, where he had to be willing to sell the PlayStation 3 (PS3) that Tariq Halilintar got after winning a competition.

Without having time to play it, he had to be willing to sell the PS3 to get money to meet his family’s daily needs.

“A few days before this photo, I was told that once I won a competition to get a PS3, before I had time to play it, I had to sell it, to pay for the family’s survival,” wrote Tariq Halilintar.

Tariq Halilintar received a Nintendo Switch as a gift from Aaliyah Massaid. (source: (Instagram))

Unexpectedly, apparently Aaliyah Massaid bought a Nintendo Switch for Tariq Halilintar as a gift, as if she wanted to please Fuji’s ex-lover’s inner child.

“I suddenly bought this a few days later, my inner child immediately started jumping up and down, even though I didn’t know when to play it,” he continued.

After investigating, the Nintendo Switch itself was first released in Indonesia in 2017. At that time, the price of the Nintendo Switch reached IDR 6 million.

Meanwhile, the PS3 was first released in Indonesia in 2009 at a price of IDR 4.5 million. When compared, the price difference is quite big.

However, now the price of the PS3 is certainly much cheaper compared to when it was first released. Moreover, there are many games that are not compatible with PS3, so Aaliyah Massaid’s decision to buy Thariq Halilintar a Nintendo Switch was the right one.