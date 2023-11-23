Suara.com – Since dating Tariq Halilintar, Aaliyah Massaid’s life has never seemed calm. Most recently, Aaliyah became the target of netizens’ blasphemy again because she was accused of following Fujianti Utami alias Fuji’s clothing style.

In the video uploaded by the Instagram account @lambehofficial, Thursday (23/11/2023), you can see videos of Aaliyah Massaid and Fuji lined up side by side. Interestingly, the two girls’ clothes look the same from top to bottom.

“It can be the same, beautiful too,” wrote the account as a caption.

Aaliyah Massaid and Fuji were both seen wearing bright pink tops. For their subordinates, Fuji and Aaliyah wore white pants together.

Both of their hair is also loose. Even the shoes they wear are white.

Interestingly, Fuji wore the all-pink and white outfit first at an event, while Aaliyah only wore the outfit recently, so Tariq Halilintar’s new boyfriend was accused of copying the celebrity’s style.

Tariq Halilintar (Instagram)

There are even netizens who say the relationship between the two girls is similar to the conflict between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. Hailey, who is Justin Bieber’s wife, is accused of continuing to follow the style of Selena, Justin’s ex-girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Massaid, Tariq Halilintar’s girlfriend, is now often accused of imitating the things that Fuji, Tariq’s ex-girlfriend, did.

“I don’t like seeing Alya (Aaliyah), what Fuji makes will definitely be followed by Alya,” commented the account @tar***.

“The story is like Selena Gomez vs Hailey Bieber,” commented the account @saki*** along with a laughing emoji.

“This is what makes them look the same, admin. They wear clothes in different places and on different days,” said the account @eti***, straightening out.

However, there was no response from Fuji and Aaliyah Massaid regarding this matter. Both of them remained silent or perhaps didn’t even realize that they had worn similar outfits.

On the other hand, Fuji himself has emphasized that there are no problems in his relationship with Aaliyah Massaid. Even though Aaliyah is now his ex-girlfriend’s new girlfriend, Fuji still has no feelings of hatred for Reza Artamevia’s child.

However, even though they have provided clarification, the fans of the two still often conflict. Aaliyah Massaid is often attacked by Fuji fans to defend her idol. Vice versa.