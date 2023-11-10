The owner of Twitter (sorry, X) Elon Musk is going to be the center of a biopic film that A24 is preparing under the direction of Darren Aronofsky (The Whale).

With the actors’ strike recently concluded, studios are organizing their calendars to launch their most anticipated releases while preparing new projects, including a movie focused on Elon Musk.

As reported by Variety, A24 has given the green light to a biopic about Elon Musk which will have the direction of Darren Aronofskyfilmmaker behind the two-time Oscar winner The Whale.

Musk first rose to fame when he founded SpaceX, a spacecraft manufacturing company, in 2002. He was also an early investor in Tesla and eventually rose through the ranks to become the auto giant’s president, product architect and CEO. However, in 2018 he resigned from his position after being sued by the SEC.

The tycoon has been the protagonist of various controversies, among the most notorious his controversial decision to buy Twitter for $44 billion and rename it X.

Since taking control of the social media platform, Musk has made several changes that have resulted in multiple backlash, including laying off a large number of company employees and charging Twitter users for branding. check.

Today Elon Musk is the richest person in the world and, according to Bloomberg and Forbes, his net worth is estimated to be more than $200 billion as of last October.

What can we expect from Elon Musk’s biopic

According to the media, The film will be based on the authorized biography of Walter Isaacson about the controversial technology mogul.

Apparently there was a heated competition by both studios and filmmakers to choose Isaacson’s book as the basis for the biopic, but in the end it was A24 who emerged victorious in the bidding war.

It is not the first time that a book by Isaacson has been adapted, since in 2015 Steve Jobs, the biographical novel that featured Michael Fassbender in the role of the CEO of Apple, was captured on the big screen.

Elon Musk’s biopic will soon be released in movie theaters. What do you think about a biographical film being made about the current owner of Twitter under the direction of Darren Aronofsky? Tell us your opinion in our comments section.