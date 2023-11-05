Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gives players all kinds of possibilities with its mechanics.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the best games of 2023

This year is being a very intense one for the video game industry due to all the releases that have been arriving over time and that are entering the different batons to win the GOTY of 2023, but, among all of these, and perhaps with the permission of Baldur’s Gate 3, none has as many possibilities as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

And the Nintendo Switch title launched last month has been characterized by not only being a game that has been capable of surpassing its predecessorwhich many considered to be the best Zelda ever made and the best title available on the hybrid console, but many have called it candidate for best game in historywhich already speaks volumes about the impact the title has had.

This weapon does not fulfill its function in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

It must be said that the enormous success of this title has been largely due to the freedom it gives players when creating different constructions and tools, Ultrahand being the mechanic that has managed to revolutionize the world of Hyrule and that has allowed several players to build machines capable of defeating even bosses. And it seems that there has been a user who has been able to go one step further.

This has been the case of the Reddit user known as Jogswyer1, who has been responsible for uploading a clip to the title’s forum showing his creation, this being a weapon capable of destroying enemies from a distance. Or that should have been its function, since after two attempts the result is worth it:

In this way, it only remains to remember that Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a video game that hides all kinds of secretssuch as Impa’s secret scene that very few players have seen, so if you want to discover them, remember that the title is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch from May 2023.

