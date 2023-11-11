The buildings are becoming more and more impressive. On this occasion you will be able to see a truly all-terrain aircraft.

The sky is not the limit for this new vehicle.

Join the conversation

The new installment that tells the adventures of Link is being an absolute success, in fact, many already sign it as the winner of the game of the year award. There is still a little left for that and the contenders it has are really important, however, one thing is clear… Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has become the favorite game of many people not only for its story and gameplay, but for the infinite freedom it offers when creating things, in this case, an airplane.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Yes, one of the millions of players who have the title has decided to build a plane that will leave you speechless, especially because he can handle absolutely any obstacle that is put in front of him. Do you want to sail through the sea? You can do it. That you have a big rock wall in front of you and you don’t know where to go? Don’t worry, this machine has a system that will allow you to scale it and emerge unscathed from these types of problems. A luxury.

This is this impressive creation in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The person responsible for carrying out this incredible work of engineering has been the Reddit user KrisCraig. Just below these lines we are going to leave you the video in question so that you can enjoy everything that this method of transportation is capable of doing. If you think there is something that can stop it, we can tell you that it does not seem to be that way.No matter the obstacle, this player’s plane will overcome it without any problem, enjoy.

Presenting the Hylian Explorer: An amphibious, highly maneuverable airplane that can scale vertical cliffs!

byu/KrisCraig inHyruleEngineering

You have already been able to see it for yourself, This vehicle is an absolute all-terrain vehicle. In the comments of the post you will be able to see the opinion of other users and of course, everything you need to build it. You are faced with a simple but really effective design, therefore the efficiency in this case is more than proven, perfect for all those who want something simple and that offers perfect performance. You know, good, nice and cheap.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows you to create practically anything, you can even recreate enemies that fight at your side, means of transportation or machines that freeze your opponents in order to have a much simpler and more controlled combat. The work that Nintendo has done with this new game in the franchise has been loved by fans and of course, this can be seen in the great acceptance that the title had and in how users respond to such work.

Join the conversation