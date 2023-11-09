This week the world has been revolutionized with the confirmation that Nintendo is working on a The Legend of Zelda movie with real actors, all with the help of Sony Pictures in the process. However, can you imagine that she was also in the oven one time? animation tape of the franchise? This rumor shared by Zippowho has been right in the past with other similar issues, seems to indicate that fans still have a lot to be surprised by.

Everything about the supposed The Legend of Zelda animated film

This is information provided by Zippo:

The animated film The Legend of Zelda It is an independent project from the live action adaptation. This film would be produced by Illumination (Super Mario movie studio) in 3D. The producer of this film would be Eiji Aonuma and not Shigeru Miyamoto, for a change.

Nintendo y Universal Pictures They already have a director in mind. The film would have members of the trilogy’s creative team behind it “How to Train Your Dragon”, by Dreamworks. There is still a long way to go for this project: first we will receive a sequel to the Super Mario movie and two more spin-offs of the plumber franchise.

What do you think? Would you like to see an animated The Legend of Zelda movie soon? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Fuente: Zippo