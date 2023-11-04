One of the most complicated moves in Yu-Gi-Oh has taken place in a tournament. Exodia makes an appearance.

Exodia will grant you victory in an instant.

Many of you know the Yu-Gi-Oh series and of course, the card tournaments that take place throughout the world. Normally the games are usually close and with a great strategic component behind them, however, on this occasion we bring something equally complicated but that wins the game in one fell swoop. Indeed, we are talking to you about the invocation of Exodia. And yes, as you have read, this happened in an official tournament, no more playing at home with your friends.

Logically, this player has a deck solely focused on achieving this goal, that is, summoning Exodia and winning the game without the opponent having the opportunity to do anything. Those of you who know a little about what the Yu-Gi-Oh card game is about will know that it is something really difficult to do. However, there are players who base their cards on achieving this goal, a truly incredible form of humiliation.

This was the moment when Exodia came to life

The player in charge of carrying this out has been Jeffrey Leonard and you can see the full video of his battle just below these lines, all thanks to the YuGiOh Pro Games YouTube channel. If you remember the Yu-Gi-Oh anime, the protagonist Yugi defeats Seto Kaiba in the first episode of the anime using this Exodia summon. However, for card players it is a little more complicated, since many find it really difficult to get the five pieces necessary to use it.

The creator of this impressive story, Kazuki Takahashi, would be really proud to see how millions of people continue to enjoy his creation and achieve such epic things like this. As you have seen in the video and as we have told you at the beginning of the news, getting the Exodia summon means winning the game automatically, so naturally it could not be an easy task, all this despite Jeffrey making it seem like the simplest thing in the world.

If you are a follower of the series and the card tournaments that cover the entire world, you will have to pay close attention to the next games that occur, because This certainly won’t be the last time you see Exodia in action. It’s always a good time for the most feared creature in all of Yu-Gi-Oh to make its appearance to destroy the rival right in front of it.

