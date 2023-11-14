Due to the number of years it has been missing, it gives the impression that StarCraft is not a priority for Blizzard, but there is no doubt that the titles in the series are exceptional for any lover of strategy games. Despite this, it is seen that the interest that StarCraft 2 generated at the time was not high enough if we take into account the amount of money it managed to raise.

To do this, we must take into account some statements made by Jason T. Hall, a former Blizzard developer who is also a streamer on Twitch. It was precisely on his channel where he wanted to talk about a curiosity related to the time in which he was part of the company, revealing the great interest on the part of users in micropayments.

At the time he was part of the development team of StarCraft 2, which he himself has defined as a terrible time, because he was forced to work overtime practically daily for two years, specifically an average of about 10 hours for six days a week. Naturally the effort was worth it if we take into account that the title is outstanding.

Of course, at the income level it is seen that it was not so worth it, because Hall himself has indicated that The amount of income he earned was not that high compared to the Shiny Pony., a World of Warcraft mount that could be purchased separately for $15. For this reason, he believes that micropayments are not going to disappear because they generate too much money and hardly require any effort from developers.

Wondering why companies still offer micropayments? Because fools keep buying everything.

