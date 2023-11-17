Kelsey Hatcher, a 32-year-old mother of three, was born with a rare uterine anomaly called uterine dysentery.

Hatcher narrates details of her story through her Instagram account, which bears the name “W Hatchling,” noting that she has known since she was seventeen that she has a “double” uterus, which is a congenital deformity that affects this organ.

It is estimated that about 0.3% of women suffer from this condition.

During a routine ultrasound examination last May, Hatcher learned that she was pregnant with twins and that each fetus was growing in one of her uteruses.

She wrote on Instagram, “We were amazed! During the first ultrasound examination, we laughed a lot,” according to Agence France-Presse.

“The most likely thing is that she ovulated separately and an egg dropped into each fallopian tube,” said Shweta Patel, an obstetrician-gynecologist who treats Hatcher at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Maternal and Child Center.

She continued, “It is possible that the sperm ascended to each uterus and that the fertilization process occurred separately.”

A woman with a double uterus usually faces a high risk of complications during pregnancy, but Hatcher’s three children were born healthy.

Pregnancy in both uteruses is rare, and Hatcher said that doctors told her that the chance of having a similar pregnancy is one in 5 million.

The most famous case dates back to a Bangladeshi woman named Arifa Sultana (20 years old), who in 2019 gave birth to two children 26 days apart. The two infants were in good health.

Hatcher hoped that she would be able to give birth to the two children naturally on her scheduled date, which was Christmas Day. The health of the fetus appears good to date.