The woman believes that after the accident she could become permanently disabled.

A California woman has decided report actor Arnold Schwarzenegger after a bloody traffic accident in which the actor was involved in January 2022. As reported by the TMZ news portal, the woman assures that she could become permanently disabled after the event.

According to the data collected in the complaint, the woman, whose name is Cheryl Augustine, andHe was driving on Sunset Boulevard Avenue in Los Angeles when he crashed head-on. with Schwarzenegger’s car, which he was driving “wrongly and recklessly” and, as seen in the photos, in the opposite direction.

This caused The actor’s car, a Yukon SUV, ended up running over Augustine’s car, a Toyota Prius., leaving the front part completely destroyed. According to witnesses to the accident, the scene seemed straight out of a horror movie, as the woman suffered a severe blow and she did not stop bleeding until she was stabilized and taken to the hospital.

For his part, Schwarzenegger did not suffer any physical damage although now hewoman demands payment for all medical bills, car repairs and compensation for damages. As authorities have informed TMZ, the actor has everything to lose since he was the one who tried to turn left without waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

Schwarzenegger’s new life on Netflix

After a few years retired from the front line of cinema, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back this year in a big way with Netflix, which seems to have become its new home. Well, not only has he released a fun spy series called FUBAR, but a documentary about his entire career has also been released, simply titled Arnold.

It reviews the entire career of this great action hero of the 90s while at the same timeand collect statements from friends and former enemies, such as Sylvester Stallone. By the way, if you like Arnold Schwarzenegger, FUBAR has been renewed for a second season.