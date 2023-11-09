Tan was just a puppet. The Wikipedia user named “Lourdes”, registered in 2015, was one of the active users of the platform who used to create and edit pages regularly. He devoted a lot of time to collaborating on the project, becoming one of the prominent users of Wikipedia, which earned him some recognition.

Lourdes used to slip in a certain way that her real identity was that of Lourdes Hernández, a famous Spanish singer under the pseudonym Russian Red. She never presented herself as such but she did She left certain pills designed to make the rest of the community assume that this was really her.as Annie Rauwerda explains in the X account Depths of Wikipedia.

He was just a puppet. That of a scammer.

An Indian cricket-loving scammer who pretended to be Russian Red

Insinuations about their identity without actually confirming it were not something strange for the community of Wikipedia editors, where that identity is respected even when there are clues about it and it is encouraged that editors feel that they are in a safe space. It doesn’t matter that the real name under the nickname of an editor is an open secret: it is never forced to be revealed or divulged.

However, there were some details that made this connection strange, such as the fact that many of the articles that Lourdes published or completed were about cricket players, a residual sport in Spain and about which there was no evidence that Russian Red was an enthusiast.

Something went wrong last November 1, when another Wikipedia editor, Beeblebrox, requested arbitration against Lourdes. As he explained, he himself had revealed without malice that her real identity was that of Lourdes Hernández, Russian Red; something that made Lourdes, the user, start chasing and harassing him.

This revealed that Lourdes had already received accusations of harassment in the past, as well as of blackmailing other users lower than her on the platform with subtle threats, and also of having tried to delete information that did not suit her.

At first, Lourdes wrote an apology message, but just an hour and fifteen minutes later, she pressed the detonator: posted a message revealing his true identity, that of a well-known Indian scammer, and admitted to having purposely traumatized another user with her “strategy” of subtly pretending to be a famous Spanish singer. “Bye, guys, it was fun,” she said by way of goodbye before blocking herself.

Lourdes’ real identity was that of Wifione, an old acquaintance in the Wikipedia community: he registered multiple secondary accounts that he used as puppets, as he later did with Lourdes’s account. With them he constantly manipulated the pages in reference to the Indian Institute of Planning and Management, a Hindu business school based in New Delhi and a reputation tarnished by its false advertising claims and several legal conflicts.

Constantly, he was altering the contents of the page and those related to it, such as that of his dean, to load them with positive nuances and eliminate any hint of criticism. He did this with the intention of also manipulating the results of this entity in the search engines so that nothing would shake the reputation of the school.

In 2010, his neutrality, a basic principle for a Wikipedia editor, was already being questioned due to the type of modifications he made to those pages. In 2013 it became a topic covered by Wikipedia and in 2014, its founder, Jimmy Wales, determined about Wifione that “it would be better if it did not come back.”

It was not until 2015 that his expulsion became effective. after the decision of an arbitration committee, which extended the measure to the rest of the accounts that it detected as Wifione puppets. According to this committee, the scammer controlled around sixty accounts that he operated to vote in favor of his modifications and against those of critical users.

The Lourdes account was created in 2015, changed its name in 2016 and had several stages of special activity in editing pages. 2016, 2017 and 2023 have been the most productive stages in this sense. According to Wikipedia’s editor statistics page, Lourdes made 2,382 actions during her time as editor, the vast majority being deletions (1,179) and blocks (984). But It was just another Wifione puppet.

Now it is up to the Wikipedia editors to answer a question that at the moment no one can solve: how did he get away with it for so long without anyone noticing, and how did he spend years editing to blow everything up in the most convenient way? trivial?

Featured Image | Commons-logo.svg Wikimedia Commons

