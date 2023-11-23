We have been hearing rumors for a long time about a possible special series of Star Wars under the Marvelite concept “What if…?”, but we never end up having anything clear. Now they have risen again following some publications on social networks and in fact a date has even been set for the supposed premiere. But what is true in all this?

What if… in Star Wars things had happened differently?

As they well remember in the North American media TheDirect, they talk about una serie «What If» de Star Wars for many years, but especially since October 2021, when Render Driver (video and photo editor and big fan of the franchise) shared a poster he made himself based on that idea. The image circulated tirelessly on the networks, showing Darth Vader with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano in the imperial uniform.

Since then and from time to time, new theories appear in this regard in which the possibility that we will see this format soon is always raised. To give you an idea, just in case you don’t know it, What if… de Marvel It proposes an alternative universe or multiverse in which we wonder what would have happened to a superhero or plot if things had happened differently than they have happened.

And that is exactly what we would like to bring to the galactic universe. Imagine, for example, Luke Skywalker y Leia Organa with red sabers and villain clothing after having succumbed to the Dark Side of the Force; to Darth Vader, after defeating Obi Wan Kenobi, assuming control of the entire Empire and doing whatever he wants; oa Palpatine as a brave and noble Jedi Knight.

Do we believe it?

New images about this type of alternative realities in Star Wars and with date for 2024 have begun to circulate once again on social networks in what seems like another wave of unfounded rumors. This is stated in the aforementioned American media, where they indicate that the images shown are nothing more than fan inventions (some of them created by AI) and that at the moment there is no evidence that such a project is being carried out. carried out by Lucasfilm.

In fact, it is noted that even if there was something already on the table, something of this caliber would require years of development, so a possible premiere in 2024 is very (very) far from being a tentative or probable launch date.

You will therefore have to continue to be patient and settle (which is not a small thing) with other projects that are confirmed for later, as is the case of Skeleton Crew, with Jude Law as Jedi, for early 2024; and of The Acolytethe third season of The Bad Batchand the second of Andor also for next year – without anything more concrete at the moment.

Likewise, the third season of Visions and the fourth of The Mandalorianwith nothing still clear on the agenda.

You will have to choose and get bored of Star Wars. Don’t worry.