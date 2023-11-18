This Stranger Things actor praises the richness of Bethesda games.

Starfield was launched two months ago, giving rise to the fact that in all this time it has been possible to see the enormous potential of the new Bethesda title when traveling and exploring outer space, giving rise to one of the most used functions being precisely the creation of different types of shipswhich are of all kinds, including one based on Shrek.

Be that as it may, although there are Starfield players who have even managed to create practically indestructible ships, it must be said that among the players we find profiles of all types, so in this case it is time to talk about David Harbourthe well-known Stranger Things and Hellboy actor who claims to be un of the Starfield.

Stranger Things’ David Harbor says he’s a big Starfield fan

We have been able to find out this thanks to the colleagues at IGN, who have uploaded a brief interview on social networks in which he stated by surprise that He’s a big Starfield fan.Bethesda’s most recent game of which he has praised the richness of the games of this study stating that he enjoys them on another level, especially when using the exploits of these video games:

David Harbour loves playing Starfield. “Bethesda games, there’s something about them that is just so rich and that world” #boxlunchholidaygala pic.twitter.com/Xb9RBgcgtk — IGN (@IGN) November 14, 2023

It should be noted that David Harbor is an actor who in recent years has had a rising career in Hollywood, since his role as Hooper in Stranger Things, one of the key characters in the series, earned him the chance to be the new Hellboy and even join the MCU as Red Guardian, who we will see again in the thunderbolts movie.

As for Starfield, although it has not even gotten the nomination for GOTY of the year, it must be said that it is a game very enjoyed by many and that if you want to enjoy it you will be able to find it in Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S y PC.

