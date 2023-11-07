In laboratory facilities, a group of rats It has been running in tests, but not in the usual way. This time it was not about wheels or labyrinths, at least not real ones, but about an immersion in a world controlled by her own thinking through virtual reality.

You’re welcome a rat, motionless in the real world, in its mind, perhaps, moving through a virtual landscape of grasslands and tunnels only with the power of his mind, perhaps it was his first burrow, and it makes him nostalgic.

The results, published by Science, are redefining what we thought we knew about animal memory and cognition. The study shows rats using a brain-machine interface (BMI) to navigate virtually.

This advanced technology decodes mental location of the rats from neuronal activity in their hippocampus, the brain region associated with learning and memory. The conclusion is clear: the rats have been able to control their movement in the virtual environment through voluntary control of the activity of the hippocampus.

Rats and virtual reality

These intelligent animals They remember, recreate and imagine the places they have already seen. Virtual reality, combined with brain-machine interface—similar to Elon Musk’s Neuralink?—has created a simulation where rats’ decisions do not depend on physical actions, but on their ability to activate certain areas of their brain.

In doing so, the rats not only “imagine” their displacement, but actually execute it within this alternative reality. This finding is a significant expansion of the implementation of the brain-machine interface beyond sensorimotor functions.

Furthermore, it is suggested that the hippocampus is under volitional control, implying that These rats are able to decide and think about their movements before making them. These mental actions could represent the way rats plan and visualize their movements before carrying them out.

The experiment not only provides an innovative tool to investigate the circuit-level mechanisms of mental navigation and spatial imagination in rats, but also opens new avenues for understand how humans and other animals generate and manage their memories and thoughts about space.

The ability of rats to use a brain-machine interface and navigating a virtual environment offers new possibilities in cognitive research and, potentially, in the development of new technologies for the rehabilitation and assistance of patients with motor disabilities.

With a renewed fascination with the intricate processes of the mind, both human and animal, this study brings us one step closer to unraveling the mysteries of the brain and its amazing power to conceive, plan and experience the world, even when that world is a construction of our own imagination.