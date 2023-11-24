“You’ll never look at a can the same way again.” That’s what they told me when they passed me a video that has gone viral in recent days. It analyzes the amount of bacteria and fungi on the surface of soda cans and is the perfect complement to all those “stories” about the unhealthy and dangerous conditions in which they are stored.

The conclusion of the video, a priori, is something to worry about: it seems that the cans are full of microorganisms. But it is true? Should we worry? What do we know about the danger of drinking from a can without cleaning it first?

The “experiment” of the video. In the video, you can see how they take samples of soda cans in four conditions: an uncleaned can; one wiped with the sweater or clothing; another cleaned with paper and a last cleaned with alcohol and a cloth. These samples were placed in petri dishes and cultured to see if there was (or not) any type of microorganism.

Los results showed that while the samples from the uncleaned cans had bacteria and fungi; the cans cleaned with paper and alcohol had practically none. We don’t really know where the video is from, what had happened to that can (which was without the protective package), or if the source is reliable, but the case is striking and the inevitable question… are we at risk when to drink from a can?

Is there real danger in a can? In 2002, the OCU carried out an investigation in numerous businesses and came to the conclusion that “although hygiene could be improved, none of the cans were contaminated by fecal matter or any other dangerous organism.” We are talking about drink cans, yes. Something different is other types of products (such as the mojitos sold on some beaches or other street food) that can present serious problems.

With supermarket cans it is difficult for this type of thing to happen because, although it is not usually known, Spain (and Europe) has a fairly strict regulation that makes it clear that “once filled and sealed, the cans will go through a washing process.” industrial and covered with a plastic film that will protect them from dirt and possible contamination.

It is possible that, once on the market, the cans are kept in unhygienic conditions (something that should be controlled by health inspectors), but from the outset the current legislation establishes certain hygiene and food safety guarantees on this type. of products.

The world is full of bacteria. A few years ago, a group of researchers from Queen Mary University of London analyzed more than 300 mobile phones in 12 British cities. Their conclusions were that one of each had bacteria of fecal origin such as E. Coli. It is neither something especially serious, nor new: it is something that reminds us that the world is full of microorganisms.

What’s more, it is a reminder that, in the vast majority of cases, the main cause of cross contamination is ourselves.

Tips for drinking (safely). Be that as it may, there are some tips that always help to improve the safety of beverage cans. Things like washing the cans (with soap and water is enough), using a straw or a glass and avoiding damaged or damaged containers, are very simple measures that, in case of doubt, can avoid unpleasantness.

In Xataka | The technological marvel of having a toilet more slippery than Teflon

Imagen | Sebastian Coman Photography