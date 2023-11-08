It takes a patient and cold person to become an astrophotographer, but the night sometimes rewards fans of astronomical photography with unusual gifts such as the violet lightning that has crossed the sky of Europe this week.

“It’s a STEVE!” exclaimed astrophotographer Martin McKenna in the early hours of November 6. In the sky of North IrelandFrom east to west stretched an elongated flash of purple and green hues that another person could easily have mistaken for an aurora borealis.

“First time I’ve seen one since I started watching auroras in 1998, what a sight!” McKenna wrote. And she proceeded to document it with Photos y videos. As she said, she was not an aurora, but a STEVE (‘Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement’).

What is a STEVE and how is it different from an aurora?

His name in English translates as “Strong increase in thermal emission rate”, an acronym clearly put on purpose to pun on the name Steve. A STEVE in optical phenomenon of the atmospherean arc of light, usually observed at lower latitudes than auroras, especially during geomagnetic storms.

Unlike auroras, which are charged particles from the solar wind colliding with the Earth’s atmosphere, a STEVE is a very fast jet of hot plasma which flows through the Earth’s magnetosphere, so it occurs at much higher altitudes than auroras.





A STEVE takes to the sky over Alberta in Canada in August 2022. Image: aezoss (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Its purple glow comes from that hot flow that reaches temperatures of 3000 degrees Celsius as it travels through the Earth’s magnetosphere. speeds exceeding 20,000 km/h. If its tone is weaker and reddish it is known as SAR (‘Stable Auroral Red’). SARs can evolve into a STEVE, such as also confirmed astrophotographer Martin McKenna.

Although the mechanism of SAR and STEVE formation is not yet fully understood, collaboration between astrophotographers, scientists and satellites, such as the European Space Agency’s Swarm mission, has allowed this phenomenon to be studied further.

A geomagnetic storm caused STEVE in Europe

The visual spectacle in Europe is related to greater activity of the Sun. Two coronal mass ejections They impacted Earth on November 4 and 5, causing a strong G3-class geomagnetic storm, according to Spaceweather.

The proximity of solar maximum is causing auroras in much of the planet. Even at latitudes as low as those of Spain, auroras could be seen, as long as you are in a place with little light pollution like Cáceres.

Image | A STEVE registered in Canada in 2015, Elfiehall (CC BY-SA 4.0)

