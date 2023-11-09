It’s not every day we get the chance to see how an island is born. It happened this week in Japan, and experts believe it is going to become a permanent island.

This new island has been created by an unknown underwater volcano, which has begun to expel lava. Upon contact with cold sea water, magma solidifies quickly.

In 1987, Japan had 6,852 islands. Last summer they counted… And they added up to 14,125 islands. It’s not that thousands have emerged from the sea in 35 years, but that they were counted by hand “above”, and now they have used satellites. But the important thing here is to know why there are so many islands in such a small space.

Japan, a country in the Ring of Fire

Japan is located in the middle of the Pacific Ring of Fire.an area where 90% of the earthquakes and half of the volcanic eruptions on the planet occur.

Over there volcanic eruptions are frequent and, from time to time, one of them transforms into an island several kilometers long. This is what happens in this video:

Is about an island in formation off the coast of Iwo Jimadue to an underwater volcanic eruption.

We see how the volcano expels, mainly, ashes, which will end up dissolving into the water. But halfway through the video you can see the lava already emerging to the surface.

Setsuya Nakada, professor emeritus of volcanology at the University of Tokyo, explains in an interview in The Japan Times that we are seeing a phreatomagmatic (underwater) eruption, which began on October 30. As of November 3, the island began to appear.

Professor Nakada believes the island will be permanent: “The areas that do not have lava could dissolve. But if more and more lava comes out, and covers the area, I think that part will remain forever.”

If the rash continues, It is also possible that the island ends up merging with Iwo Jimasince it is close to the coast.

It is not easy to see the birth of an island live, because most appear on the high seas. It is a spectacle that is worth it.