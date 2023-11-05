Daredevil would have had his own video game in 2004, one that would adapt Frank Miller’s The Man Without Fear

A video of the canceled video game Daredevil from 2004 has been shared by a community that is dedicated to the preservation of everything related to the world of video games.

Daredevil and its canceled video game

Hidden Palace, a community of video game preservationists, posted a video of the game when it was almost finished. In it you can see aspects of the story and gameplay, where the main character is shown facing multiple street enemies using martial arts, in addition to using the fearless man’s radar sense.

The game was being developed by 5,000 Ft. Studios, a company that ended up disappearing. Daredevil: The Man Without Fear was originally going to be called Daredevil: The Video Gameand was defined as an action and adventure title with plans to launch in 2004. Unfortunately, the project suffered many problems during its development, not to mention the lawsuits by Sonyhence Marvel He made the decision to cancel it. In this way, a practically finished game was never released.

Some may be wondering how Hidden Palace obtained this video, and the answer is that a former developer of the game (who remains anonymous) collaborated with the organization to download the files from a disk that had a version of the almost finished project. Bugs and performance issues were then fixed to make the product playable, allowing Hidden Palace to record some gameplay to upload to YouTube.