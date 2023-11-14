On Monday, an Iraqi TV broadcast a video, previously published on a Telegram channel near a radical militia, showing Russian-Israeli academic Elizabeth Tsurkov, kidnapped in March in Baghdad, Iraq. Tsurkov is 37 years old and was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, but she also has Israeli citizenship. She is a university researcher with expertise in the Middle East and at the time of her abduction she was in Iraq carrying out research for her doctoral thesis at Princeton University, in the United States. The Israeli government at the time had accused Kataib Hezbollah of the kidnapping, an Iraqi Shiite militia considered very close to Iran, which like Iraq has a Shiite majority (Shiism is one of the two main branches of Islam, the other is Sunnism, which is also the majority branch).

Tsurkov’s video was published on a channel close to Kataib Hezbollah, and broadcast by Iraqi Al Rabiaa TV. In the video Tsurkov speaks to the camera in Hebrew for just over four minutes but never mentions his captors: he calls for an end to the Israeli bombing of Gaza and says that until then no one has done enough to secure his release. Tsurkov was most likely forced by her captors to make the video, which is unclear when and where it was filmed.